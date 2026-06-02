Nidec Reports ISS's Recommendation To Vote In Favor Of Proposals At General Meeting

(RTTNews) - Nidec (6594.T) announced that Institutional Shareholder Services, a proxy advisory firm, has issued a report recommending that shareholders vote for all proposals to be entered at the company's General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 18, 2026. The company believes that ISS's recommendation demonstrates their understanding of revitalization initiatives, as well as the proposals to be resolved at this Regular General Meeting, including the new Board of Directors structure.

Nidec requested that shareholders review the Notice of the 53rd Regular General Meeting of Shareholders and support the proposals for Nidec's revitalization.

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