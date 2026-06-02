Markets

Nidec Reports ISS's Recommendation To Vote In Favor Of Proposals At General Meeting

June 02, 2026 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nidec (6594.T) announced that Institutional Shareholder Services, a proxy advisory firm, has issued a report recommending that shareholders vote for all proposals to be entered at the company's General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 18, 2026. The company believes that ISS's recommendation demonstrates their understanding of revitalization initiatives, as well as the proposals to be resolved at this Regular General Meeting, including the new Board of Directors structure.

Nidec requested that shareholders review the Notice of the 53rd Regular General Meeting of Shareholders and support the proposals for Nidec's revitalization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.