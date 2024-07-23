News & Insights

Nidec Q1 Profit Declines, Net Sales Up 14.8%; Revises Guidance

(RTTNews) - Nidec (NJ) reported that its first quarter profit to owners of the parent declined to 56.0 billion yen from 64.1 billion yen, last year. Basic earnings per share was 97.54 yen compared to 111.50 yen. First quarter net sales were 648.17 billion yen compared to 564.36 billion yen, previous year.

Nidec also announced an upward revision to IFRS-based consolidated fiscal first-half and year-end financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2025, originally announced on April 23, 2024. For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company now expects: net sales of 2.5 trillion yen, revised from prior guidance of 2.4 trillion yen; basic earnings per share of 321.96 yen, revised from prior guidance of 287.16 yen.

For the six months ending September 30, 2024, the company now expects: net sale of 1.3 trillion yen, revised from prior guidance of 1.14 trillion yen; and basic earnings per share of 168.81 yen, revised from prior guidance of 128.79 yen.

