Nidec posts 17% dip in Q4 operating profit

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese precision electric motor maker Nidec Corp 6594.T on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 36.9 billion yen ($287.85 million) compared with a profit of 44.5 billion yen a year earlier.

The result for the three months to March 31 was worse than an average 48.5 billion yen profit estimated by five analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

For the business year that began April 1, the company forecast operating profit to rise 31% to 210 billion yen. That is lower than an average 223.4 billion yen forecast for the year from 22 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 128.1900 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue)

