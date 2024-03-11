News & Insights

US Markets

Nidec, KPS compete for Siemens' $3 bln Innomotics unit, Bloomberg reports

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 11, 2024 — 10:40 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details from report and background throughout

March 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nidec Corp 6594.T and U.S.-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners are competing to acquire Siemens AG's SIEGn.DE Innomotics large motors business, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

In November 2022, Siemens first announced the spin-out of the unit, which was created to compete with Switzerland's ABB ABBN.S and Japan's Yaskawa.

($1 = 0.9149 euros)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.