Nidec, KPS compete for Siemens' $3 bln Innomotics unit, Bloomberg reports

March 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nidec Corp 6594.T and U.S.-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners are competing to acquire Siemens AG's SIEGn.DE Innomotics large motors business, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

In November 2022, Siemens first announced the spin-out of the unit, which was created to compete with Switzerland's ABB ABBN.S and Japan's Yaskawa.

($1 = 0.9149 euros)

