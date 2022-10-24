Nidec H1 Profit Climbs, Backs FY Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japanese electric motors maker Nidec Corp. (NJ) reported Monday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 30.1 percent to 86.65 billion Yen from 66.61 billion Yen in the same quarter year ago.

Earnings per share increased to 150.31 yen from 113.79 yen a year ago.

Operating profit grew 8.1 percent to 96.37 billion Yen.

Net sales for the period increased 24.2 percent to 1.13 trillion Yen from 910.67 billion Yen in the previous year.

Looking forward for the full year, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 165 billion yen or 286.65 yen, operating profit of 210 billion yen, and net sales of 2.10 trillion Yen, representing a growth of 21.5 percent, 23.3 percent, and 9.5 percent, respectively, from last year.

In Japan, Nidec shares were trading at 7,965 yen, up 2.91 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

