Markets

Nidec H1 Profit Climbs, Backs FY Outlook; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japanese electric motors maker Nidec Corp. (NJ) reported Monday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 30.1 percent to 86.65 billion Yen from 66.61 billion Yen in the same quarter year ago.

Earnings per share increased to 150.31 yen from 113.79 yen a year ago.

Operating profit grew 8.1 percent to 96.37 billion Yen.

Net sales for the period increased 24.2 percent to 1.13 trillion Yen from 910.67 billion Yen in the previous year.

Looking forward for the full year, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 165 billion yen or 286.65 yen, operating profit of 210 billion yen, and net sales of 2.10 trillion Yen, representing a growth of 21.5 percent, 23.3 percent, and 9.5 percent, respectively, from last year.

In Japan, Nidec shares were trading at 7,965 yen, up 2.91 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular