Nidec Founder Shigenobu Nagamori Resigns As Chairman; Mitsuya Kishida Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Nidec Corp. (NJDCY, 6594.T, NNDNF) announced that Shigenobu Nagamori, Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Company, has voluntarily resigned from the office of Founder and Chairman of the Board. He will assume the office of Chairman Emeritus.

Following Nagamori's resignation, Mitsuya Kishida, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, will succeed the office of the Chairman of the Board.

