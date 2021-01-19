Markets

Nidec Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Seagate Over HDD Inventions

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Nidec Corp. (NJ) said that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Seagate Technology LLC and its affiliates on January 18 in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging that certain of Seagate products infringe Nidec-owned US patents related to hard disk drive or HDD inventions.

Nidec said it will continue to strictly and properly pursue the protection of its intellectual property rights whenever infringement is identified.

