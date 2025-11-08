Nidec Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NJDCY) Price Target Increased by 25.53% to 12.81

The average one-year price target for Nidec Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NJDCY) has been revised to $12.81 / share. This is an increase of 25.53% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.78 to a high of $22.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from the latest reported closing price of $11.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nidec Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NJDCY is 0.09%, an increase of 19.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 7,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,272K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 272K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 11.01% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 76K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 25.57% over the last quarter.

