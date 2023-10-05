Nidec Corporation - ADR (NJDCY) Price Target Increased by 15.74% to 25.70

The average one-year price target for Nidec Corporation - ADR (OTC:NJDCY) has been revised to 25.70 / share. This is an increase of 15.74% from the prior estimate of 22.20 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -3.52 to a high of 43.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.67% from the latest reported closing price of 11.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nidec Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NJDCY is 0.11%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 3,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 22.54% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 9.13% over the last quarter.

