Nidec Corporation - ADR (NJDCY) Price Target Decreased by 22.03% to 17.70

The average one-year price target for Nidec Corporation - ADR (OTC:NJDCY) has been revised to 17.70 / share. This is an decrease of 22.03% from the prior estimate of 22.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -11.40 to a high of 36.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from the latest reported closing price of 15.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nidec Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NJDCY is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 3,641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 110,695.50% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJDCY by 89,519.85% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.