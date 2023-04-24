Nidec Corp. FY23 Profit Declines; Net Sales Up 16.9%

(RTTNews) - Nidec Corp. reported that its fiscal 2023 profit to owners of the parent decreased 66.9% to 45.0 billion yen from last year. Earnings per share was 78.19 yen compared to 232.40 yen. Fiscal year net sales was at 2.2 trillion yen, 16.9% higher from prior year.

Fourth quarter net loss was 59.1 billion yen compared to profit of 36.4 billion yen, previous year. Loss per share was 102.82 yen compared to profit of 62.70 yen. Net sales were 543.08 billion yen, an increase of 6.3%.

