Nidec Corp. FY Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 18.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nidec Corp. (NJ) reported that its fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent was at 136.9 billion yen, up 12.2% from last year. Earnings per share was 234.30 yen compared to 208.19 yen. Net sales were 1.92 trillion yen, an increase of 18.5%.

Nidec Corp. also announced that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase plan, under which the company may repurchase up to 5.5 million shares. The company noted that the authorization is intended to enable agile capital management highly responsive to the changing business environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.