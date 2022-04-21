Markets

Nidec Corp. FY Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 18.5% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nidec Corp. (NJ) reported that its fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent was at 136.9 billion yen, up 12.2% from last year. Earnings per share was 234.30 yen compared to 208.19 yen. Net sales were 1.92 trillion yen, an increase of 18.5%.

Nidec Corp. also announced that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase plan, under which the company may repurchase up to 5.5 million shares. The company noted that the authorization is intended to enable agile capital management highly responsive to the changing business environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular