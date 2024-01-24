Nidec Corp. 9-month Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 3.2%

(RTTNews) - Nidec Corp. (NJ) reported profit to owners of parent of 145.9 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, up 40.2% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 253.93 yen compared to 180.72 yen.

For the nine month period, net sales were 1.75 trillion yen, up 3.2% from prior year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the company expects: net sales 2.3 trillion yen; and basic earnings per share of 234.95 yen.

