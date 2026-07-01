Nicox Submits NDA To FDA For NCX 470 In Treating Ocular Hypertension; Response Expected In 2027

(RTTNews) - Nicox SA (ALCOX), an ophthalmology company, on Wednesday announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA, via its U.S. licensee Kowa, for NCX 470 in the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

The company also gained a €3 million milestone payment linked to the NDA submission.

NCX-470 (bimatoprost grenod) is a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop formulation developed for the decrease of intralocular pressure (IOP).

The drug was tested in the Phase 3 Mont Blanc and Denali trials, demonstrating a reduced IOP in treated patients in addition to an overall favorable safety profile.

The company licensed NCX 470 in the U.S. to Kowa in order to complete regulatory approval with the FDA in the U.S. and Japan, where a Phase 3 trial for the drug is ongoing. Kowa holds exclusive development and commercialization rights in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

In China, the drug is licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics and is expected to begin regulatory approval procedures shortly.

The NDA review by the FDA is expected to take up to a year. As a response may be provided by mid-2027, the company anticipates a potential launch of NCX 470 in the U.S. before the end of 2027.

ALCOX.PA is currently trading on Euronext Paris at EUR 0.38, down 1.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.