Nicox Projects Full Debt Repayment By 2026

(RTTNews) - Nicox SA (COX.PA, NICXF.PK, ALCOX.PA) announced that it expects to fully repay all existing financial debts by 2026. The update follows key developments in its portfolio and financial outlook.

Recent milestones include the licensing of NCX 470 to Kowa, completing Nicox's global commercial coverage, and the successful outcome of Denali, its second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. NCX 470 has now met the regulatory requirements for New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in both the United States and China.

The company anticipates submitting the NDA in the U.S. during the first half of 2026, followed by submission in China. These filings are expected to trigger milestone payments upon submission and approval, with recurrent revenue projected to begin in 2027. Importantly, the costs associated with NDA submissions will be covered by Nicox's partners.

