Markets

Nicox Projects Full Debt Repayment By 2026

September 04, 2025 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nicox SA (COX.PA, NICXF.PK, ALCOX.PA) announced that it expects to fully repay all existing financial debts by 2026. The update follows key developments in its portfolio and financial outlook.

Recent milestones include the licensing of NCX 470 to Kowa, completing Nicox's global commercial coverage, and the successful outcome of Denali, its second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. NCX 470 has now met the regulatory requirements for New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in both the United States and China.

The company anticipates submitting the NDA in the U.S. during the first half of 2026, followed by submission in China. These filings are expected to trigger milestone payments upon submission and approval, with recurrent revenue projected to begin in 2027. Importantly, the costs associated with NDA submissions will be covered by Nicox's partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.