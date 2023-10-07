Nicox (PAR:ALCOX) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Nicox (PAR:ALCOX) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 2.91 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 655.56% from the latest reported closing price of 0.40 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 146K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 111.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCOX by 65.85% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

