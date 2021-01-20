Nicox Issues Revenue Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nicox SA (NICXF.PK) reported net revenue for the full year 2020 of 8.9 million euros compared to 6.9 million euros, prior year. Net revenue for the full year 2020 consisted 2.4 million euros in net royalties, and 6.5 million euros in license payments. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 5.8 million euros. As of December 31, 2020, the Nicox Group had financial debt of 18.4 million euros. The company had cash and cash equivalents of 47.8 million euros as of December 31, 2020.

