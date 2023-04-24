Nicox (EPA:COX) Price Target Decreased by 46.73% to 2.91

The average one-year price target for Nicox (EPA:COX) has been revised to 2.91 / share. This is an decrease of 46.73% from the prior estimate of 5.46 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.73 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 405.57% from the latest reported closing price of 0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nicox. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COX is 0.00%, a decrease of 59.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 146K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.