Markets

Nicox Board Names Andreas Segerros CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nicox SA (NICXF.PK) said its Board appointed Andreas Segerros as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2022. Michele Garufi will remain as Board member. Also, the Board has decided to separate the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Current Board member, Jean-Francois Labbé has been proposed by the Board to become the future Chairman of the Board.

During the interim period, the Board has nominated Michele Garufi as interim Chairman of the Board, effective from June 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular