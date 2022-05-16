Nicox Board Names Andreas Segerros CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nicox SA (NICXF.PK) said its Board appointed Andreas Segerros as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2022. Michele Garufi will remain as Board member. Also, the Board has decided to separate the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Current Board member, Jean-Francois Labbé has been proposed by the Board to become the future Chairman of the Board.

During the interim period, the Board has nominated Michele Garufi as interim Chairman of the Board, effective from June 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.