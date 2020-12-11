Nicox: Fera To Investigate Naproxcinod As Potential Covid-19 Adjuvant Treatment

(RTTNews) - Nicox SA (NICXF.PK) and Fera Pharmaceuticals said Fera will evaluate naproxcinod as a potential adjuvant treatment for patients with COVID-19 infection. Fera plans to initiate pre-clinical proof-of-concept studies in models of COVID-19 infection in early 2021.

Naproxcinod is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory product candidate, originally discovered and developed by Nicox. Nicox and Fera entered into an agreement in December 2015 which granted Fera exclusive rights to develop and commercialize naproxcinod for the U.S. market. The companies are amending their existing agreement to include COVID-19 as an indication. Nicox will grant to Fera warrants to acquire 10,000 Nicox shares.

