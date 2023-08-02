Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Price Target Increased by 17.78% to 86.50

The average one-year price target for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) has been revised to 86.50 / share. This is an increase of 17.78% from the prior estimate of 73.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 81.81 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.40% from the latest reported closing price of 83.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nicolet Bankshares. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIC is 0.08%, a decrease of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 6,822K shares. The put/call ratio of NIC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nicolet Bankshares holds 925K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 419K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 30.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 26.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 272K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 248K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 23.71% over the last quarter.

Nicolet Bankshares Background Information

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

