Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NCBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.96, changing hands as low as $81.01 per share. Nicolet Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCBS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.07 per share, with $98.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.38.

