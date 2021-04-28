Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Nicolet Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Donald Long, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$867k worth of shares at a price of US$64.18 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$79.58). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 15% of Donald Long's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.40k shares worth US$206k. On the other hand they divested 23.12k shares, for US$1.5m. In total, Nicolet Bankshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:NCBS Insider Trading Volume April 28th 2021

I will like Nicolet Bankshares better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Nicolet Bankshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Nicolet Bankshares. In total, insider Patrick Madson dumped US$75k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Nicolet Bankshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Nicolet Bankshares insiders own about US$90m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nicolet Bankshares Insiders?

An insider sold Nicolet Bankshares shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Nicolet Bankshares is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Nicolet Bankshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Nicolet Bankshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

