Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $41.74 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $32.52 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.69 million or $2.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $79.26 million from $68.37 million last year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.74 Mln. vs. $32.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.73 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $79.26 Mln vs. $68.37 Mln last year.

