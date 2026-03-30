Nicolet Bankshares Director Converts Options as Bank Enters New Era With MidWestOne Deal

Key Points

Atwell exercised 10,000 options and sold 3,331 Common Stock shares on March 5, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$502,000 at a weighted average price of around $150.67 per share.

This sale represented 8.78% of total holdings at the time of the transaction.

The transaction involved direct holdings only, with no indirect sales; options were exercised immediately prior to disposition, leaving 34,054 direct shares.

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Robert Atwell, director of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC), reported the exercise of 10,000 stock options followed by the sale of 3,331 shares of Common Stock for a total transaction value of approximately $502,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,331 Shares withheld (direct) 6,669 Transaction value $502,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 34,054 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 554 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.13 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($150.67).

Key questions

What is the structure and rationale behind the transaction?

The filing documents an option exercise for 10,000 shares, of which 3,331 were sold and 6,669 were withheld to cover taxes; this reflects a liquidity event tied directly to an expiring/vested award rather than discretionary open-market activity.

The filing documents an option exercise for 10,000 shares, of which 3,331 were sold and 6,669 were withheld to cover taxes; this reflects a liquidity event tied directly to an expiring/vested award rather than discretionary open-market activity. How does the transaction compare in size to Atwell’s historical sales?

The 3,331 shares sold aligns with the recent median sale size of 3,975 shares since November 2024, though it represents a larger percentage of Atwell’s now-reduced direct holdings due to prior sales and exercises.

The 3,331 shares sold aligns with the recent median sale size of 3,975 shares since November 2024, though it represents a larger percentage of Atwell’s now-reduced direct holdings due to prior sales and exercises. What are Atwell’s remaining equity interests following this disposition?

After this transaction, Atwell directly owns 34,054 Common Stock shares and 57,500 options (all currently exercisable), as well as 554 indirect shares through a deferred compensation plan, preserving both immediate and contingent exposure to Nicolet Bankshares’ equity.

After this transaction, Atwell directly owns 34,054 Common Stock shares and 57,500 options (all currently exercisable), as well as 554 indirect shares through a deferred compensation plan, preserving both immediate and contingent exposure to Nicolet Bankshares’ equity. Does this sale indicate any change in Atwell’s strategic equity exposure?

The sale was facilitated by a routine option exercise and tax withholding, and with substantial remaining options and over $5 million in stock value, Atwell maintains a meaningful economic interest in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $552.61 million Net income (TTM) $150.69 million 1-year price change 34.07%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 30, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers a full suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer loans, deposit accounts, wealth management, trust services, and mortgage solutions.

Provides loans and deposit products, as well as wealth management and other financial services, which are typical sources of revenue for regional banks.

Serves small to mid-sized businesses, agricultural clients, and individual consumers across Wisconsin and Michigan.

Nicolet Bankshares is a regional banking institution with a diversified portfolio of financial products and services, operating 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company leverages its community banking model to deliver tailored financial solutions to local businesses and individuals, supporting stable revenue streams and customer loyalty. Its focus on relationship banking and a comprehensive service offering provides a competitive edge in the regional financial services market.

What this transaction means for investors

A Nicolet Bankshares director converted a fully vested stock option award in early March, in a routine equity compensation event. Robert Atwell exercised a block of options and sold a portion of the resulting shares into the open market, with the majority withheld to cover taxes, a standard cashless exercise structure. He retains a substantial direct shareholding and a large pool of fully exercisable options, reflecting a continued meaningful stake in the company.

The more interesting story is what's happening at Nicolet itself. The company delivered record earnings in 2025, with management citing disciplined execution and performance that likely places it among the top community banks in the country. And 2026 brings a significant new chapter: Nicolet completed its acquisition of MidWestOne Financial Group in February 2026, expanding its footprint and pushing assets above $15 billion, though integration costs are expected to add some near-term volatility to results.

For those drawn to steady, well-run regional banks with a proven acquisition track record, NIC offers a compelling profile. Investors should keep an eye on the MidWestOne integration progress, the bank's ability to maintain credit quality as it scales, and how shifting interest rates affect profitability.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nicolet Bankshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.