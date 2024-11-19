News & Insights

Nicolet Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend for 2024

November 19, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

The latest update is out from Nicolet Bankshares ( (NIC) ).

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc., a prominent community bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share on its common stock, payable to shareholders on December 16, 2024. As an expanding financial entity, Nicolet continues to provide comprehensive banking services across Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, appealing to investors interested in stable dividend payouts and regional banking growth.

For an in-depth examination of NIC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

