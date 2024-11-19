Nicolet Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend for 2024

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

The latest update is out from Nicolet Bankshares ( (NIC) ).

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc., a prominent community bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share on its common stock, payable to shareholders on December 16, 2024. As an expanding financial entity, Nicolet continues to provide comprehensive banking services across Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, appealing to investors interested in stable dividend payouts and regional banking growth.

For an in-depth examination of NIC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.