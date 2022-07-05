Nicole Lee on the Positive Effect of Fostering a Connected and Supportive Environment

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether it’s in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of internship season, we spoke with Nicole Lee, Agile Governance Intern, about how the connected and supportive environment of Nasdaq has helped her gain valuable experience.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I am a rising senior at Emory University, double majoring in Business Administration and Creative Writing. As an Agile Governance Intern in the Atlanta office, I work with Nasdaq’s Investment Intelligence business unit within the Analytics department. My responsibility includes supporting my manager and mentor, who is a product owner working with a team of developers, on maintaining and improving the eVestment platform while fulfilling the needs of our clients.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

I am the most excited about my final project, which aligns with the tasks a product owner is responsible for. This opportunity not only allows me to gain hands-on experience in improving our platform and take on multiple perspectives—especially those that our users have—to better understand our various types of clients but also directly contribute to the goals that we have with our partner Mercer.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

The best quality that Nasdaq possesses is the firm’s connectedness and supportive nature. Learning about Nasdaq’s mission and values from employees in different departments during onboarding made me realize how bonded everyone here at Nasdaq is, regardless of physical location and organizational division. On my first day in the office, I was greeted by my manager and mentor, who immediately took me on an office tour and assisted me in setting up my desk and devices. All the people I have met at Nasdaq are extremely kind and helpful in addressing my curiosities and directing me to the resources that I seek.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

My goal as a #Nasdaqfam intern is to gain insight into what being a product owner is like, as well as familiarize myself with our product, eVestment, and the way Agile allows our teams to effectively streamline processes and collaborate in a hybrid work environment. As a Nasdaq intern, I can gain valuable experience working in diverse teams and communicating with partners and clients, which will support my desire to join the corporate world and start a career in analytics, specifically one that explores how the integration of quantitative and qualitative information optimizes client satisfaction and facilitates effective communication with business partners.

How do you bring a fresh perspective to your industry?

My Business and Creative Writing background allows me to gain the analytical skills needed in a data-driven career while ensuring I get a holistic skill set useful for team and client interaction. My quantitative knowledge helps me understand and communicate with developers, and the qualitative skills I gained from writing analytically and creatively help me communicate effectively with people of different backgrounds and experiences. Knowing that product owners need to be innovative in coming up with ways to deliver the needs of our clients in a manner that is understandable to and actionable for developers, I look forward to utilizing my creativity to facilitate the eVestment product process by creating user stories and ensuring that our product serves clients’ needs.

How did you prepare for your internship?

To prepare for my role as an Agile Governance Intern, I conducted research on Agile philosophy—the characteristics of this practice and the benefits it brings to teams and projects—and the way it differs from the Waterfall philosophy. I explored the Nasdaq and eVestment websites to gain a better understanding of what we strive to achieve, learn about the different types of clients we serve, and familiarize myself with the myriad of functions we offer to them. Reading about the experiences of past interns, especially the 70-20-10 model that we follow, motivated me to pursue this wonderful opportunity.

What advice would you give to future interns?

My advice to future interns is to never be afraid to ask questions. Asking questions enables one to gain a better understanding of one’s task at hand and present your thought process to others, heightening the team’s understanding of each other and creating an effective collaborative environment.

