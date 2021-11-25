Nicole Bulgarino Is The Executive VP & GM of Federal Solutions of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) And They Just Sold 98% Of Their Shares

Some Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & GM of Federal Solutions, Nicole Bulgarino, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$95.35 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 98% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ameresco

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, George Sakellaris, for US$28m worth of shares, at about US$44.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$92.42, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 21% of George Sakellaris's stake.

In the last year Ameresco insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AMRC Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Does Ameresco Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ameresco insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$2.0b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ameresco Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Ameresco stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Ameresco is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Ameresco (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

