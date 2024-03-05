News & Insights

Nicolas Ghesquiere marks 10 years at Louis Vuitton with fashion show in Paris

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

March 05, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by Manuel Ausloos and Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

By Manuel Ausloos and Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere celebrated his tenth anniversary at the LVMH-owned LVMH.PA label with a fashion show that drew crowds to the Louvre Museum at nightfall on Tuesday, the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

Guests crossed the famous museum's sprawling Cour Carree -- some pausing for photos in booths decorated with LV logos -- to reach the venue, a tent that filled an inner courtyard.

It resembled a 19th century French covered market in iron and glass -- but with a hulking, futuristic globe with blinking tubes in the centre.

"This is a meaningful evening," the designer wrote in the show notes, a letter to the audience tucked in an envelope left on each seat, recalling the joy of his first show for the label.

"Ten years later, this evening is a new dawn."

An atmospheric sound track with scratchy noises and buzzing neon sounds culminated in Mirwais' "Disco Science".

Models marched down the runway briskly, in rhythm with the music, showcasing voluminous mini-skirts, shimmery dresses, jewel-encrusted jackets and sheer, light-weight trousers.

Some wore furry mittens, others had knit hats with a flat fold that bounced down the runway, while handbags came in various shapes and sizes.

A number of the biggest global fashion labels show at Paris Fashion Week, including LVMH's other major label Dior, as well as Chanel, Hermes and Kering's Saint Laurent.

(Reporting by Manuel Ausloos and Mimosa Spencer)

