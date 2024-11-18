Nico Resources’ Wingellina Project Gains Major Status

NICO Resources Limited (AU:NC1) has released an update.

Nico Resources Limited’s Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project has been granted Major Project Status by the Australian Government, highlighting its significance in meeting global demand for critical minerals essential for decarbonization. The project, one of the largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt reserves globally, is strategically positioned to support Australia’s goals in building resilient supply chains and boosting regional economic opportunities. This recognition provides Nico with streamlined access to resources for regulatory approvals, positioning the project for future development.

