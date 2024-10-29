NICO Resources Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

NICO Resources Limited (AU:NC1) has released an update.

NICO Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM WST in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on resolutions through proxy forms by November 27, 2024. This meeting offers a crucial opportunity for investors to engage in the company’s governance and future plans.

