Nico Resources Advances Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project

NICO Resources Limited (AU:NC1) has released an update.

Nico Resources Limited has made significant progress in its Wingellina nickel-cobalt project, despite challenging market conditions. The company completed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, revealing 1.7 million tonnes of contained nickel, and achieved improved metallurgical test results, indicating strong potential for nickel and cobalt production. Additionally, Nico has explored cost-effective logistics options and reduced expenditure amid a competitive metals price environment.

