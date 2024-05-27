News & Insights

NickelX Ltd Welcomes New Managing Director

May 27, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Nickelx Ltd (AU:NKL) has released an update.

NickelX Limited has appointed Mr. Peter Woods as the new Managing Director to bolster its strategic focus on uranium and gold exploration projects, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Woods brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a strong background in corporate finance, capital markets, and project generation. The company is pivoting from nickel exploration to capitalize on the potential of the Elliot Lake Uranium Project, situated near the world’s largest commercial uranium refinery.

