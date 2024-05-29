NickelX Ltd Appoints New Director, Pete Woods

Nickelx Ltd (AU:NKL) has released an update.

NickelX Limited has announced the appointment of Pete Woods as a director on May 28, 2024. Woods holds no direct shares but has an indirect interest in 7,500,000 unlisted options through Blackbird Capital Pty Ltd, where he is a Director, Shareholder, and Beneficiary. These options have varying exercise prices and expire in 2029.

