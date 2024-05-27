Nickelx Ltd Announces Multi-tiered Options Issue

Nickelx Ltd (AU:NKL) has released an update.

Nickelx Limited has announced the issuance of 7.5 million new unquoted options with expiration dates of May 28, 2029, at various exercise prices ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The options are set to be issued on May 28, 2024, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for the company’s future.

