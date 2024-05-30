NickelX Expands Uranium Project and Begins Exploration

Nickelx Ltd (AU:NKL) has released an update.

NickelX Limited has expanded its Elliot Lake Uranium Project in Ontario, Canada, by acquiring additional claims known as the Blind River Block, enhancing its prospecting footprint by 51km2. The company has launched an exploration program, including field mapping, sampling, and drilling site planning, in an area with historical production of over 360 million pounds of uranium. The project boasts year-round access, is close to infrastructure, and lies in proximity to the world’s largest commercial uranium refinery, positioning NickelX to capitalize on the region’s established uranium mining legacy.

