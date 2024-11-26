NickelSearch Transitions to Antares Metals, Shifts Focus

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd has announced its transition to Antares Metals Limited following the approval of a special resolution at its Annual General Meeting. The company’s ASX ticker will also change to ‘AM5’, and the board will see changes with the resignation of directors Suzie Foreman and Lynda Burnett. The move aligns with the company’s strategic shift towards copper and uranium exploration in Queensland.

