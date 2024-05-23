News & Insights

NickelSearch Reveals Lithium Potential at Quarry North

May 23, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has uncovered a promising lithium-in-soil anomaly at Quarry North, part of the Carlingup Lithium-Nickel Project, through its advanced infill soil sampling program and a trial Loupe Electromagnetic survey. The anomaly is significant in size and is accompanied by key pathfinder elements, boosting confidence in the potential for lithium mineralization. The company is gearing up for its first lithium drill program and is collaborating with neighboring Arcadium Lithium as it develops a pipeline of high-quality drill targets in Western Australia’s Ravensthorpe district.

