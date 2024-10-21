NickelSearch Reports Expiration of 10.6 Million Options

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced the expiration of 10.6 million options, as the securities expired without exercise or conversion. This development marks a significant adjustment in the company’s issued capital, reflecting changes in investor interests and market dynamics. Investors may want to monitor NickelSearch’s stock performance as the company navigates these adjustments.

