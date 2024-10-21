NickelSearch Ltd. Lists New Shares on ASX

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced the listing of 850,565 new ordinary shares on the ASX. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and indicates the company’s efforts to incentivize and reward its workforce. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects strategic growth initiatives within the firm.

