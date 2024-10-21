NickelSearch Ltd. Issues New Unquoted Options

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 18 million unquoted options set to expire in June 2027. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics and attract investors interested in long-term opportunities. The options come with an exercise price of $0.03, highlighting an accessible entry point for potential stakeholders.

For further insights into AU:NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.