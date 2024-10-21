News & Insights

NickelSearch Ltd. Issues New Unquoted Options

October 21, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 18 million unquoted options set to expire in June 2027. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics and attract investors interested in long-term opportunities. The options come with an exercise price of $0.03, highlighting an accessible entry point for potential stakeholders.

