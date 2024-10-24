NickelSearch Ltd. Boosts Market Presence with New Share Quotation

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced the quotation of over 27 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move in their market presence. This development is part of previously disclosed transactions, signaling the company’s ongoing strategic financial activities.

