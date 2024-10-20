NickelSearch Ltd. Appoints New CEO to Drive Exploration

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. appoints seasoned geologist Johan Lambrechts as CEO, leveraging his extensive Mt Isa region experience to spearhead the Mt Isa North Copper-Uranium Project. With a strong background in exploration and project management across various commodities, Lambrechts is set to guide the company through its next phase of development. The company is well-funded with $4 million in cash reserves to advance its exploration initiatives.

