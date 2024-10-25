NickelSearch Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Details

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, at Discovery Capital in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or using a proxy form, with a deadline of November 24 for proxy submissions. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

