NickelSearch Issues Shares Under Incentive Plan

October 24, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has issued 850,565 fully paid ordinary shares to its employees as part of its Securities Incentive Plan. This move reflects the company’s ongoing compliance with corporate disclosure requirements, highlighting its commitment to transparency within the financial markets. As a multi-commodity explorer in Australia, NickelSearch continues to focus on strategic exploration initiatives.

