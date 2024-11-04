News & Insights

NickelSearch Gains Bacchus Resources as Substantial Holder

November 04, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced that Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder, acquiring 5.68% voting power with 28,945,420 ordinary fully paid shares. This acquisition highlights Bacchus Resources’ strategic interest in NickelSearch, potentially impacting the company’s future direction and investor perceptions.

