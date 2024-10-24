NickelSearch Expands with Mt Isa Project Acquisition

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has successfully acquired the Mt Isa North Copper and Uranium Project, enhancing its presence in a region renowned for its mining prospects. The company is gearing up for exploration activities, backed by a completed $2.1 million entitlement offer. With new board appointments, NickelSearch is poised for a significant exploration campaign in the promising Mt Isa area.

