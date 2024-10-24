NickelSearch Announces New Issuance of Unquoted Options

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Limited has announced the issuance of 15,829,526 new options set to expire on June 30, 2027, at an exercise price of $0.03. These unquoted securities are part of a previously announced transaction and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This development could interest investors monitoring the company’s potential growth and financial strategies.

