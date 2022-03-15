Nickel’s return may leave everyone underwhelmed

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nickel is back. A week after the London Metal Exchange sensationally suspended transactions in the commodity, trading is set to reopen on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the LME’s attempts to contain the damage from a surge in nickel prices may increase the number of unhappy market participants.

As things stand, the angry parties are mainly hedge funds and other financial investors. Those betting that nickel prices had further to rise after they soared through all-time highs of $50,000 a tonne on March 7 were expecting a windfall when the price hit $100,000 a tonne. But then the LME suspended transactions and cancelled trades https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-14/inside-nickel-s-short-squeeze-how-price-surges-halted-lme-trading?srnd=premium&sref=yYqHJdKG estimated to have neared $4 billion. Hedge fund managers like Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management have criticised the bourse for intervening in a supposedly free market.

The big winner from the emergency stop was Xiang Guangda, head of Chinese nickel miner Tsingshan, whose short position of 150,000 tonnes left him facing epic margin calls and a potential $8 billion loss. The banks that financed Tsingshan have now agreed https://twitter.com/humenm/status/1503420777600884740 to provide a facility to keep financing its margin calls, which are still significant even though nickel will resume trading on the LME at the less elevated price of $48,000 a tonne.

Xiang’s predicament has distracted attention from the LME’s 100-odd members, some of whom still bellow face-to-face orders at each other on behalf of producers like Tsingshan. These players also benefitted from the suspension: four or five of them could have gone bust if the LME had not halted trading.

They may chafe at the conditions LME boss Matthew Chamberlain has imposed before reopening trading. The LME will nix nickel bids that are 5% above or below the previous closing price and will apply greater scrutiny of members’ holdings, including trades conducted off the exchange, to scrutinise short positions that get anywhere as large as Tsingshan’s.

This approach contrasts with the wishes of members. An LME consultation last year found https://www.lme.com/en/news/press-releases/2021/lme-announces-outcomes-of-discussion-paper-on-market-structure that many of them value the exchange’s quirks, and don’t want greater oversight of their positions. Last week’s near-death experience may have prompted some to reconsider. But there’s still a risk that some members will join the LME’s financial participants and vote with their feet.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The London Metal Exchange said on March 14 that trading in its nickel contracts would resume at 0800 GMT on March 16, after being closed for a week after prices soared to $100,000 a tonne.

- The LME said that it would apply daily 15% upper and lower price limits to all outright contracts in all base metals, with 5% limits for nickel. Trades outside the daily price limit will be classed as error trades and rejected.

- The exchange, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, also said it would introduce new “accountability levels”, meaning that the threshold limits for it to interrogate participants’ positions would be reduced from 6,000 lots to 3,000 lots and apply to so-called over-the-counter positions that aren’t conducted by the exchange. A lot generally constitutes 6 tonnes of metal.

- The LME said that members would need to disclose, by 2000 GMT each business day until further notice, all over-the-counter positions in nickel greater than 100 lots. Where a member or a client has a position above the accountability level, or the LME otherwise deems it appropriate, the exchange would ask for an explanation for the position.

- The LME said shortages of deliverable-grade nickel “could be capable of exacerbating situations such as the present one”. It said it would consider concepts like enhanced position limits, further transparency as to position-holders, and accepting a broader range of physical nickel grades.

