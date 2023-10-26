Nickel price could hit $20,000/T on short covering, supply risk - Citi

Adds details, background, quotes

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on the London Metal exchange (LME) could rally to around $20,000 a metric ton on stretched fund short positioning, supply risk in top producer Indonesia and potential further Chinese easing, Citi said in a note on Thursday.

Benchmark three-month nickel on the LME CMNI3 was at $18,145 a ton at 0756 GMT. The contract is down nearly 40% year-to-date, the worst performer across the base metals complex due to an expected surplus.

This has shifted net positioning of investment funds to a collective short of 18,321 LME nickel contracts, the largest level since June 2019, LME data showed.

"We think nickel is vulnerable to a short-covering rally likely up to (but potentially beyond) $20,000 a ton amid stretched fund short positioning, Indonesia supply risks and potential further China easing," Citi analysts said.

Combined nickel inventory in LME and Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses, though up recently, were still at historic lows.

"Risks to Indonesian nickel supply are growing due to ore grade depletion, regulatory scrutiny, mining quota issuance delays, rising pressure to address ESG (environmental, social and governance) concerns, lower price environment, and the country's dominance of global nickel supply," the report said.

"While macro and micro headwinds remain in play, we think physical surplus expectations in the nickel market are already well-priced," the report said, expecting prices to largely trade between $16,000 and $20,000 within the next year.

Citi said it expected a widening refined nickel market surplus of 230,000 tons in 2023 and 283,000 tons in 2024, from 86,000 tons overhang in 2022.

(Reporting By Mai Nguyen; Editing by Varun H K)

